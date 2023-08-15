Babita Deokaran murder trial expected to start in Johannesburg High Court

The high-ranking official in the Gauteng Department of Health died in August 2021, after being shot outside her Johannesburg south home allegedly by six suspected hitmen who were arrested in the days that followed her murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Babita Deokaran case returns to the Johannesburg High Court again on Tuesday.

Deokaran was a high-ranking official in the Gauteng Department of Health who was fatally shot outside her home in Mondeor, south Johannesburg, in August 2021.

The incident occurred just weeks after she flagged hundreds of millions of rands worth of suspicious payments from Tembisa Hospital.

Six men were arrested and charged with her murder in the days that followed.

The six men before court are thought to be hitmen, whose paymasters remain unknown, at this stage.

They stand charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, and are currently being held in custody, due to being denied bail.

The State previously indicated it was ready to proceed to trial, but the case needed to be postponed on the last two occasions – first, because one of the accused's lawyers was unwell, and then because there were "issues" that needed to be resolved between the State and the defence.

On Tuesday, it's on the roll for a "possible" start of trial but what will happen remains to be seen.