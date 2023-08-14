WMACA welcomes sentences handed to child sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman

Ackerman was in April found guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex ring, including rape, human trafficking and possession of child pornography.

JOHANNESBURG - Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) has welcomed the multiple life sentences handed down to convicted child rapist and sex trafficker, Gerhard Ackerman, saying it’s the only appropriate punishment.

Ackerman was in April found guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex ring, including rape, human trafficking and possession of child pornography.

On Monday he received 12 life sentences for his crimes.

Ackerman was initially accused alongside well-known advocate, Paul Kennedy, but he died by suicide last year.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse has been a leading voice in calling for justice in this case.

The organisation’s Miranda Jordan: "We at WMACA who have been monitoring this case in court from the beginning of last year are really very happy with the 12 life sentences handed to Gerhard Ackerman today. It sends such an incredibly strong message that you have destroyed lives. And in this case, we’re talking about the lives of young boys who you lured to be raped. And for us, this is the only appropriate punishment for someone who has decimated children’s lives."

Ackerman is also currently on trial in a separate case where he’s accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy in 2018.