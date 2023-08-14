WC authorities hope for speedy convictions in the murders of 2 LEAP officers

Provincial authorities said they hope for speedy convictions in the investigations into the murders of two Cape Town LEAP officers.

Thirty-seven-year-old Toufeeq Williams was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout between two rival gangs in Mitchells Plain two weeks ago.

One suspect's been arrested.

Meanwhile, the department's provincial Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen said the search for those responsible for killing another police officer continued.

Thirty-three-year-old Zanikhaya Kwinana was murdered while patrolling with his colleagues in Nyanga during the taxi unrest.

"LEAP officers work in difficult circumstances where there are various community complexities. They, along with all those who are working with them, have our gratitude. The more we work together the more we can address crime."

