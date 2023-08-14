Tshwane's application to be exempt from paying wage hikes to be heard next week

The City of Tshwane said it submitted its application last week as Samwu-affiliated workers continued to take to the streets, demanding a salary increase of 5.4% from the metro.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane said its application to exempt the city from paying salary increases would be heard at the bargaining council next week.

The city said it submitted its application last week as the wage dispute with some of its employees continued.

Employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) took to the streets earlier in August, demanding a 5.4% wage increase from the metro.

The protest had a devastating impact on service delivery in the city, leading to the dismissal of 93 workers.

"The city’s application is anchored on irrefutable evidence of its financial position, which is the main reason why there was no budget appropriation for salary and wage increases for the 2023/24 financial year,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

“The unfunded budget was approved by the majority of parties represented in council at the end of May 2024.”