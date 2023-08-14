Police investigating murder of Bonteheuwel woman

Officers responded to a complaint on Sunday and upon arrival at the scene in Firethorn Street, they found the woman's body.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old woman in Bonteheuwel.

The deceased sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi: "The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is still under investigation. We can confirm that a 49-year-old man was arrested and detained."