SA will face food insecurity if govt doesn't mitigate El Niño impact - experts

JOHANNESBURG - Some climate experts have warned that South Africans will face food insecurity if government doesn't take the necessary measures to mitigate the risks of the El Niño weather pattern.

The cyclical weather phenomenon occurs every five years on average resulting in below-average rainfall throughout the summer season.

Climate experts warn that this will have dire consequences for the country's agricultural sector as most crop production in South Africa is rainfed.



South Africans can expect a season of lower rainfall and higher temperatures for up to a year after El Niño hits later this year.

The South African Weather Service said it expects the cyclical weather pattern to start impacting the country by the end of this year's spring season.

Although the exact impacts cannot be predicted the climate risks can be zoned in on based on the last time the country faced the wrath of El Niño.

Climate experts said government needs to intervene immediately to ensure that all farmers are ready and have alternative irrigation means to mitigate the impact.

There has also been a call for heightened disaster response teams that will know what to do in potential climate disasters.