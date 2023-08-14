Rape victim hopes her perpetrator and alleged child killer faces might of law

The woman, who was 20 years old when the rape incident happened, said the accused in the little boy's case was a person she knew through friends.

WARNING: THE FOLLOW STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS OF RAPE AND ABUSE.

CAPE TOWN - A woman who was raped by the man accused of murdering an 8-year-old boy in Cape Town said she hopes the suspect will finally face the full might of the law.

The 47-year-old man was found guilty of rapping the 38-year-old woman in 2005.

However, he did not spend any time in prison for this crime.

He was ordered to undergo a diversion program instead.

He made a brief court appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday for the rape and murder of the little boy in Peerless Park North in Kraaifontein in June.

His case has been postponed to the 22nd of next month for further investigations.

The woman, who was 20 years old when the rape incident happened, said the accused in the little boy's case was a person she knew through friends.

She said the man wanted a romantic relationship with her, but she wasn't interested.

"He accepted it and as a peace offering, he wanted to go with us, and long story short he spiked my drinks."

She said he then took her in his car and raped her at his house.

The woman added that she did not remember anything until the next day when the man handed himself in and confessed to the crime.

"The court case took a very long, by that time me and other witnesses we were just exhausted, we wanted it over with and I think they took advantage because that's when they offered a diversion."

She said she hopes more victims can come forward and ensure that the man is sent to prison for a very long time.