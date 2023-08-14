Meyiwa murder accused denies owning the pistol found on him

Mthobisi Mncube was initially arrested and convicted for the murder of a taxi boss in Alexandra, and subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has denied owning the nine-millimetre pistol found in his possession as the state tries to find its smoking gun in the ongoing murder trial.

Mncube was arrested for the Alex shooting in February 2015 – less than four months after Meyiwa’s murder.

While he hadn’t been tied to the footballer’s murder at the time of the 2015 arrest, evidence bagged at the time had come back to haunt Mncube.

Two new witnesses have testified at the Senzo Meyiwa trial both investigators in the Alexandra murder where a taxi boss was shot and killed.

Mandla Masondo and Bhekumuzi Dlamini were behind Mthobisi Mncube’s arrest in 2015 when they confiscated his cell phone, a handgun, and ammunition.

While the court is yet to hear evidence about the gun used to kill Meyiwa in an apparent robbery in 2014 - the 9mm gun stashed on top of Mncube’s closet at his Cleveland home is now expected to take centre stage.

But Mncube’s defence lawyer Charles Mnisi said there are no links between Mncube and the gun found in his home.

“Sir, the accused [Mthobisi Mncube] will come and tell this court that even though you are alleging that the firearm was found in the room that he was occupying with his girlfriend, that he had nothing to do with the firearm.”

It’s understood no fingerprints on the gun were taken by police when Mncube was arrested.

A new witness is expected to take the stand when proceedings resume on Tuesday.