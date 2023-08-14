KZN Cogta to assist families affected by Masinenge fire

On Saturday night, Port Shepstone emergency teams received a call that multiple shacks had caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and over 300 people have been displaced following a fire that gutted at least 70 homes in the Masinenge informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal.

Law enforcement and disaster management accompanied rescue teams to try and safely evacuate hundreds of people from the burning structures.

The province’s Cooperate Governance Department is attending to the affected families.

The department's Siboniso Mngadi: "The Social Services Department is also in the field and non-profit organisations also helping the victims with the food relief. The MEC has coordinated to assist the victims, especially those who lost everything with their identity documents, they will be processed and start working on the ground from tomorrow."

