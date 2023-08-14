Joburg CBD vendors worried about their businesses surviving in wake of gas blast

The vendors are slowly returning to the spots where they operate following a major methane gas explosion on Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly known as Bree Street but have said that since their return two weeks ago, business had not been the same.

JOHANNESBURG - Vendors selling on Lillian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD said they are sceptical about their businesses surviving through the rest of the year.

It’s been three weeks since the blast on Lillian Ngoyi Street left over 40 people injured and one dead, while also changing the lives of street vendors overnight.

What was once a hub for people to buy vegetables and other food has now become an area people don’t want to be close to.

One vendor said the last two weeks were not promising and she’s worried that she will not be operating by the end of the year.

The City of Johannesburg is still undergoing a process to get the explosion declared a state of disaster.

