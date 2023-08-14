How lax legislative loopholes are allowing illegal mining to thrive in SA

Eyewitness News delves deeper into the issues surrounding illegal mining in South Africa, and looks at why authorities are struggling to get a handle on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Tackling the issue of illegal mining in South Africa would cost a staggering R250 billion - a bill which taxpayers would likely wind up having to foot.

This is due to greed, corruption, dubious methods of exploiting loopholes within the law, and incompetence of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) in enforcing the law around flimsy mining practices, allowing South Africa’s minefields to be transformed into war zones by illegal miners.

A Riverlea resident observes a burning tyre during a protest over zama zamas proliferating in the Riverlea area on 31 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

In recent years, violence by zama zamas has escalated in Gauteng, specifically in areas south of Johannesburg and on the West Rand, where illegal miners have been allowed to operate freely, taking over abandoned mine shafts with very little recourse.

Mining companies across the country are a law unto themselves, with the DMRE failing to enforce laws and hold them accountable in ensuring the proper closure and rehabilitation of mines are carried out.

The modus operandi for gold mining companies is to apply for mining licences for historically mined areas - which are often already depleted of gold to constitute any sort of major mining operation.

These previously mined areas are often more suitable for artisanal mining purposes.

Sources in the illegal mining industry told Eyewitness News that in some instances, mining companies worked hand-in-hand with zama zamas in “off the books” activities.

A makeshift Zama Zama cleaning camp in Riverlea used by illegal miners to sieve for gold, 3 August 2023, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mining firms have found ways to exonerate themselves from doing any sort of rehabilitation, including the proper closure of mining shafts, which, if done properly, would ultimately mitigate zama zamas from entering shafts and tunnels.

These companies do this by simply going into business rescue and liquidation.

And while the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) 28 of 2002 makes provisions for DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe to hold these companies accountable, it is rarely ever done.

In 2018, a parliamentary report found that some mining companies were still operating without adequate financial provisions for repairing damage caused to the environment by mining activities if they suddenly closed.

“The DMRE has failed to implement effectively and carry out the intentions of Parliament to ensure that all mines rehabilitate the damage they cause. Changes to the mining law were made by Parliament after 2002 to ensure that in mining, as elsewhere, the polluter must pay. The new laws have not proven effective in avoiding this situation where the state and the taxpayer still end up paying for the environmental harm caused by mining,” the report's findings read.

RIVERLEA

A recent war between two rival zama zama gangs in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, resulted in frequent shootings, claiming the life of 31-year-old Ernest Mangena, an innocent civilian, and leaving the community engulfed in fear.

Last week, a string of raids by SAPS and the JMPD saw more than 100 illegal miners arrested, and explosives, high-caliber weapons, and tools used in the refining of illegally mined gold confiscated.

Members of the SAPS Special Task Force swept through the Zamimpilo informal settlement area in Riverlea, south of Joburg, to deal with the issues of illegal miners on 2 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

And while efforts by law enforcement to root out criminal elements plaguing the community of Riverlea have been welcomed, it’s unlikely to have any long-term impact, with locals adamant the zama zamas will return in a few weeks.

Mantashe claims the issue of zama zamas is a matter of criminality, solely the responsibility of police, despite his department allowing illegal mining to spiral out of control by not ensuring proper rehabilitation of mined areas is done.

The family of Mangena, who was killed by a stray bullet during a zama zama-related shooting in Riverlea last month, don't believe police can effectively deal with the issue of illegal miners.

Mangena was driving home from church with his wife on 27 July when a number of bullets struck their vehicle.

Mangena sustained a single gunshot wound to the head that claimed his life.

His sister-in-law, Dawn Mushwana, spoke to Eyewitness News.

“This has been happening for a long time. Police can show off for two days, three days down the line we don’t see their visibility anymore. So how can we trust them that this thing is going to be resolved? He didn’t deserve to die like that. He was killed like a criminal.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a zama zama was arrested for the shooting.

A member of the SAPS Special Task Force during a raid on the Zamimpilo informal settlement area in Riverlea, south of Joburg, to deal with the issues of illegal miners on 2 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

“On arrival at the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A case of murder was opened. Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of one suspect who is believed to be an illegal miner.”

Sounds of voices and digging beneath homes in Riverlea are often heard by residents, who are adamant that the zama zamas are operating right beneath their feet.

Riverlea resident, Theresa Gawrage, painted an eerie picture of hearing voices beneath her home at odd hours of the morning.

And she wasn't not the only one.

Many of the residents Eyewitness News spoke to claimed they often heard noises coming from beneath the surface.

“I’m hearing this chopping; I'm not imagining it - and I sit up and I'm still hearing it. It’s almost like it’s coming up - it’s not from around. So, I said to her ‘they’re digging underground. We’re going to lay here in our houses and we’re going to fall underground one day’.”

Having lived in the area for more than 40 years, Gawarge said the issue of zama zamas only began escalating in recent years.

Lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk, said the DMRE had close to R50 billion in a mine closure fund - but questioned why none of that money was being used for rehabilitation.

“Treasury holds that within a mine closure fund. But the fund managers, who work outside government, are reluctant to release those funds because they are earning millions off interest.”

He said the R50 billion would not be sufficient to properly close the more than 6,000 abandoned mines in SA.

"Government would need at least R250 billion to ensure the proper closure of mines are done, and this needs to be done via qualified companies that have a proven track record of mine closures.”

CENTRAL RAND GOLD

In 2006, a company called Central Rand Gold (CRG) began work behind the scenes to attain a mining licence to reopen a closed historic mining shaft in George Harrison Park, a provincial heritage site near Riverlea.

Part of the CRG’s work was to hire charismatic people to garner the go-ahead from the community of Riverlea, a crucial aspect of being granted their mining rights.

Two such people were businessman Gayton McKenzie, and socialite Kenny Kunene, current president and deputy president of political party Patriotic Alliance, formed in November 2013.

McKenzie said he was employed as the head of community development.

“I was employed by the company in 2006 and I left in 2009. I was part of the team that was assisting getting CRG the mining rights. I was just starting my career in the mining industry.”

McKenzie said he resigned from the company due to differences he had with the directors.

“They made certain promises to the community, but weren’t interested in living up to those promises, so I decided that I wasn’t going to be part of that. It was my reputation on the line, so I left.”

CRG was awarded mining rights in November 2008 by DMRE.

They “mined” in the area until 2017, when they made an application for a new mining licence. DMRE denied their licence.

CRG appealed DMRE’s denial. During this appeal process, CRG went into liquidation in 2018.

Van Wyk said CRG should never have been granted a licence in the first place.

“We doubted that was a variable mine and indeed it was never a viable mine - it never produced an ounce of gold. They were mining pension funds and mining bank loans. They never actually showed any profits, they never paid any dividends. Then they went bankrupt, and the directors all left, and regardless of the Companies Act, they all go and open up other mining companies and they apply for other mining licences in very dubious circumstances.”

According to company records, CRG is under provisional liquidation, and has five active directors and 30 former directors.

Efforts to contact any of CRG’s directors proved futile.

CRG’s operation opened up tunnels and shafts of the old George Harrison and Crown mines in the area.

Minutes from meetings between the Riverlea community and CRG documented promises by the company that it would ensure proper rehabilitation would commence - but this never materialised.

Rehabilitation refers to restoring the land to its natural state, in essence what the area looked like prior to any mining activities being conducted.

Erosion cracks caused by nearby surface mining in Riverlea, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

In a parliamentary reply in May 2021, the DMRE revealed that a rehabilitation programme had been submitted by a company called Amatshe Mining, wherein it proposed to rehabilitate many parts of the mining area of CRG.

In addition, the DMRE said it had about R44,774,902.01 held as financial provision provided by CRG which could still be used for rehabilitation purposes.

Eyewitness News questioned what happened to these funds through detailed questions sent to DMRE, which went unanswered.

AMATSHE AND MINTAILS

Amatshe Mining was registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) in 2017.

The main director of the company is Edward Milne.

Milne is a controversial character among mining and environmental activists, as he once held the position of chief financial officer and director of the South African subsidiaries of the controversial Mintails Group.

Mintails Limited was an Australian listed mining company which had South African subsidiaries, namely: Mintails Gold SA (Pty) Ltd, Mintails SA Randfontein Cluster (Pty) Ltd, and Mintails SA Soweto Cluster (Pty) Ltd. The majority of its mining operations were based on the West Rand.

The company was cast into the spotlight in July last year when eight women were raped on its abandoned North Sands Dump in Krugersdorp, allegedly by illegal miners.

The Mintails Group liquidated in 2018, leaving numerous open pits and reclaimed tailings storage facilities unrehabilitated.

Mariette Liefferink, CEO of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, said Mintails bought Mogale Gold out of liquidation in 2006.

“They motivated their operation by stating they are a rehabilitation company. From 2006 to 2018, they partially reclaimed some of the historic tailings storage facilities. They only recovered the profitable parts. There was no ploughing back of any benefits for the rehabilitation of the entire area. Then, from 2012 to 2018, they illegally mined open pits.”

The report from the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources found that between 2012 and 2018, Mintails operated illegally.

“The DMRE allowed Mintails to operate between 2012 and 2018, despite the fact that the department had never approved the environmental management plans of the mine, and had never issued the company with a mining right under the law.”

It further found that Mintails did not save all the money they were supposed to set aside under the law to pay for environmental rehabilitation. This shortfall stands at R460 million.

“There is a lack of clarity on the rules for the Department of Mineral Resources when it comes to Business Rescue Practitioners. It seems there is non-application of the law resulting in a free for all,” the findings read.

Mintails Limited disinvested from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and rebranded to Orminex Limited, relisting on the ASX.

Liefferink believes this was a manoeuvre to avoid the liability for the environmental liabilities owed by Mintails SA.

According to company records, Milne resigned as a director of Mintails SA’s three subsidiaries in October 2016 - registering Amatshe Mining seven months later.

Milne submitted an application for the rehabilitation of CRG-mined areas in January 2020, which has not yet been approved.

He told Eyewitness News he had nothing to do with Riverlea, and was in “limbo” regarding his application.

In 2021, Milne successfully obtained the transfer of the mining rights previously held by Mintails for the West Wits Monarch.

At the time, Milne was granted the transfer of the West Wits Monarch. The DMRE regional director for Gauteng was Sunday Mabaso.

Mabaso said he issued a directive to Amatshe Mining to go ahead with the rehabilitation for CRG’s sites in Riverlea - even though this process hasn’t been finalised.

Mabaso confirmed he no longer works for DMRE, but rather consults as a mining advisor to various companies - including Amatshe.

When questioned whether it was at all concerning that he had issued such a directive to a company that had previous links to Mintails, Mabaso said he was unaware there was a connection between Milne and Mintails.

“At the time, when I started working in Gauteng, the director of Mintails was Moolman and others, not Eddie at that time. I don’t know about Amatshe’s involvement in Mintails. They [Amatshe] showed interest in the operation. We needed someone who would come in and take responsibility since CRG was already liquidated and we knew that DMRE could not rehabilitate.”

Mabaso said he was aware of the almost R45 million held by DMRE as financial provisions from CRG.

“I am aware of what they held in the financial guarantee, which has to be provided for as the mining right is issued. The rehabilitation fund is held by the treasury. DMRE has to motivate to Treasury to get that money to rehabilitate. In my efforts at the time to rehabilitate did not work, hence any person who comes and shows interest to then rehabilitate was then the ‘low hanging fruit’ kind of solution.”

He confirmed that mining companies were using legislative loopholes, as the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act was “soft” and had many loopholes.