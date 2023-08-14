GP DA leader Msimanga vows to continue uniting party following re-election

Msimanga was re-elected as Gauteng’s provincial leader on Saturday, calling for all members to unite and ensure the DA won the province in the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Solly Msimanga said he would continue to unite the party, following his re-election as party leader at the weekend.

Msimanga was re-elected at the DA’s Gauteng congress in Boksburg on Saturday, claiming victory against his competitor Khume Ramulifho.

He said he would work to ensure that all the party structures were focused on winning the 2024 election.

In his victory speech, Msimanga urged delegates at the congress to focus on winning the province in the general elections.

Party leader John Steenhuisen and federal leader Helen Zille attended the gathering to elect new leaders, with almost 1,000 delegates in attendance.

Fred Nel was elected the provincial chairperson, with Pogiso Mthimunye elected as his deputy.

Msimanga said all members of the DA should unite and ensure that the party won 2024’s elections.