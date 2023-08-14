Eskom implementing daytime power cuts due to generating unit breakdowns

Eskom is expected to update its load shedding schedule later on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage one load shedding is set to kick in on Monday morning until 4pm in the afternoon when the rolling power cuts are ramped up to stage three.

Eskom said that it was implementing daytime load shedding due to a breakdown in some generating units.

Stage three will then kick in from 4pm on Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

Eskom is expected to update its load shedding schedule later on Monday.

Crisis communication manager, Menzi Mngomezulu: "Breakdowns are currently at 16,547 megawatts of generating capacity while generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is sitting at 4,507MW."