EFF is ‘wildly out of kilter’ with SA's political parties - ActionSA

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) does not belong in the moonshot pact due to its ideological views being out of touch with the majority of opposition parties.

The moonshot pact is the aspiration of opposition parties to form a coalition that will wrestle power away from the African National Congress (ANC) after 2024 general elections.

At least seven parties will be coming together this week for the inaugural moonshot pact convention.

During the EFF's recent diplomatic breakfast, party leader Julius Malema expressed sadness that the red berets were not invited to be part of the moonshot pact:

“Our preferred approach would have been that we should consolidate all the opposition parties and establish a new government and remove the corrupt ANC - which has put us where we are all of us. But the problem is that you have opposition parties that say we should come together to the exclusion of the EFF, and we don’t know why.”

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said while the party doesn't share Democratic Alliance (DA)'s view that the EFF is public enemy number one, he said the pact needs to exist without the EFF.

"You have to agree on secondary economic direction of the country and other important policy matters that are intrinsically ideological in nature and the EFF's departure point is so wildly out of kilter with the remainder of the political parties in the South African space."

Beaumont said ActionSA would be lobbying for more same-minded parties to join the pact.

