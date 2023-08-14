DA threatens to file complaint against Chikunga with Parly ethics committee

The party is accusing the minister of siding with taxi operators in the violent taxi strike in the City of Cape Town last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is threatening to file a complaint to the joint parliamentary committee on ethics against Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

This after Chikunga called on the metro to release impounded minibus taxis that had been taken off the roads for various reasons.

The DA's parliamentary representative on transport, Chris Hunsinger, said that Chikunga had breached the code of conduct.

"She openly sided with Santaco and the taxi strikers. Her involvement was a deliberate manipulation of this sensitive issue to benefit the ANC in the forthcoming national election. Her call for the immediate release of impounded taxis was framed under the false pretext of the City of Cape Town's amended traffic by-laws."