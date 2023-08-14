Culpable homicide case opened after farmworker dies in fall from tractor trailer

A farmworker in his 20s died last week after apparently falling from the back of a trailer hooked onto a tractor.

CAPE TOWN - The safe transportation of farm workers in the Western Cape has again been thrust into the spotlight.

This follows the death of a man who works on a farm near the town of Citrusdal.

The victim, in his 20s, died last week after apparently falling from the back of a trailer hooked onto a tractor.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen said the farmworker fell from the trailer when the driver of the tractor swerved to avoid a pothole on a tar road.

Classen claims the driver allegedly did not have the necessary documentation to operate the tractor on a public road.

He said there were more than 50 workers on the back of the vehicle at the time of the incident, which he believes could have been prevented.

Claasen said the transportation of farmworkers had become a major concern in rural areas and the agricultural sector, with fatal accidents becoming an all-too-common occurrence.

Citrusdal police said they've opened a case of culpable homicide.