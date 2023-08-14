CoCT confirms impounding 14 minibus taxis over last few days

The taxi umbrella body called off its eight-day long strike last week Thursday, and agreed to return to the negotiating table with local government authorities.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed that it has impounded fourteen minibus taxis over the last few days.

It said the move is in compliance with the agreement reached with taxi the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape last week Thursday.

Eight taxis were seized a day after the agreement was reached and a further six were impounded on Saturday.

The next two weeks were set aside for parties to meet and further define a list of additional major offences in terms of which vehicles will be impounded.

They are also expected to compile a list of minor offences which will not be impoundable.

The city's Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said only one minibus taxi was seized outside of the agreement with Santaco and was released because it had not been processed yet.

"The other taxis were impounded for the serious offences as agreed upon with Santaco and these are impoundments under the NLTA [National Land Transport Act] for vehicles driving without an operating license, or on the incorrect route, or without a drivers license or PDP [Professional Driving Permit)], or which are not roadworthy."

Smith said while the operation procedures were still being developed, they cannot allow any road users to do as they please.

"We also cannot allow leadership in Santaco to misrepresent the facts of the agreement to taxi owners or drivers - for example - by telling them that no vehicles may be impounded as was done during this past weekend - as this creates the conditions for confrontation on the streets when officers implement the exact agreement Santaco accepted last week."

Meanwhile, the leadership of Santaco in the province said it would meet on Monday to pave a way forward.