BRICS nations agree to collaborate on sustainable agricultural production

The declaration aims to address and reduce the impact of climate change on food production, improve accessibility of food to the underprivileged, and enhance trade and investment in the nations.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is set to benefit from a joint declaration that was adopted by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations that aims to address agricultural issues among the five countries.

The declaration was signed at the 13th BRICS Ministers of Agriculture Summit, held in Limpopo over the last few days.

The nations will now work together to reduce the impact of climate change on food production, improve accessibility of food to the underprivileged, and enhance trade and investment.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Thoko Didiza and her BRICS counterparts formally agreed to strengthen collaborations in sustainable agricultural production and increasing productivity.

Developing countries will now receive assistance to deal with the negative impact of climate change on food security.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development's spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, said the declaration also aimed at improving agricultural initiatives in rural developments by attracting public and private investments.

“This also includes ensuring access to food for the most vulnerable population and enhancing agricultural technology and innovation.”

The five countries committed to unlocking economic opportunities in the food and agriculture sector, while ensuring they all recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.