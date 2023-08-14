All schools fully operational in wake of taxi strike, says WCED

This comes after thousands of pupils across the Western Cape missed out on classes due to the recent taxi strike.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said all schools would be fully functional on Monday following last week's disruptions due to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) strike.

The department said more than 852,000 learners from poor communities missed out on classes last week and 17 teachers couldn’t go to work.

The department's provincial MEC, David Maynier, is calling on parents and guardians to send their children back to school from today:

"We know this has been a challenging time. But now that the taxi strike has been called off, we must get our children back to school, and so we appeal to parents please work with us and ensure your children go back to school. We simply cannot afford to lose one more day of teaching and learning at our schools."

