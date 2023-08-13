'We must get our children back to school' - WC Education MEC after taxi strike

Thousands of learners across the Western Cape missed out on classes due to the recent taxi strike.

CAPE TOWN - Following a week-long long violent taxi strike, the Western Cape Education Department has urged parents to send their children back to school on Monday.

Thousands of pupils across the province missed out on classes due to the taxi strike due to the unavailability of public transport and the violence that swept across the Cape.

The department said it stood firm during the violent events of the strike and refused to close all schools.

MEC David Maynier said over 852,000 pupils were affected.

"With schools in poor communities being hardest hit, we know this has been a challenging time, but now that the taxi strike has been called off, we must get our children back to school, and so we appeal to parents, please work with us and ensure that your children go back to school," said Maynier