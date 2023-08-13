WC govt promises to 'leave no stone unturned' in hunt for LEAP officers' killers

The Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight Department is on the hunt for the killers of two Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight department has had an "extremely difficult" last two weeks.

This is the sentiment shared by the department's provincial MEC Reagan Allen after the murder of two LEAP officers, Zanikhaya Kwinana and Toufeeq Williams last week.

Thirty-three-year-old Kwinana died after being shot while on duty in Nyanga, while 37-year-old Williams died after being caught in crossfire during a shootout between rival gangs in Mitchells Plain.

Allen has welcomed an arrest related to the murder of Williams.

"While assuring the family, loved ones and colleagues of officer Kwinana that we will leave no stone unturned to find those responsible, LEAP officers work in difficult circumstances, where there are various community complexities. They, along with all those who are working with them, have our gratitude," said Allen.