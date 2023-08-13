Warmer weather equals higher generation capacity - Ramokgopa

Ramakgopa updated members of the media on Sunday on the functioning of all the country’s power stations and the latest energy availability figures.

JOHANNESBURG - Power generation capacity is improving as the weather becomes warmer, according to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

He said generation capacity had improved since last month and the country currently had 29,000 megawatts available.

In his weekly update, Ramokgopa spoke about Eskom's plans to ensure that generation capacity was consistently improving.

Just this week, demand breached the 29,000 MW mark and Ramokgopa said this showed the consistency of it's systems.

He said as the country entered a less severe period of cold, the use of electrical heating appliances had decreased, and this had resulted in greater generation availability.

"The utility will be implementing more planned maintenance projects at its power stations so that dilapidating infrastructure can be replenished and refurbished in time to prevent unplanned breakdowns," said Ramokgopa.