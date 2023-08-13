Tshwane Metro asks for exemption on wage increases as ongoing Samwu strike bites

The City has dismissed almost 100 workers following the illegal strike by municipal workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has submitted an application to the South African Local Government Bargaining Council to exempt it from giving workers an annual salary increase amid a crippling strike.

It said the application was submitted on Friday.

Workers are demanding a 5.4 percent wage increase, and for the city to pay them outstanding increases since 2021.

To date, 93 people have been fired as a result of this ongoing protest.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city's dire financial position did not allow for increases.

"The city’s application is anchored on irrefutable evidence of its financial position, which is the main reason why there was no budget appropriation for salary and wage increases for the 2023/24 financial year," said Bokaba.

"The unfunded budget was approved by the majority of parties represented in Council at the end of May this year, and the funding plan was given the green light by both Provincial and National Treasury."