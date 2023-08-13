Power restored in Sandton following Eskom maintenance

Eskom was conducting maintenance on its power lines on Saturday, leaving residents in Sandown and Parkmore without electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Power has been restored to Sandton residents following a power interruption in the area.

The utility said this was part of vital routine infrastructure maintenance.

Eskom has successfully completed its maintenance in Sandton following 18 hours of no electricity for large parts of Sandown and Parkmore.

Customers directly supplied by Eskom experienced a power outage last week leaving thousands across the province without electricity.

Eskom said the interruption in Sandton is not part of the areas that were affected by the outage.

This as the country currently alternates between stage one and three rolling power cuts due to a shortage in generation capacity.

The utility has apologised to residents that have been affected by this power outage.