Police raid Joburg CBD, seize heaps of counterfeit goods

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the hunt for people who have taken out leases for buildings in the Johannesburg CBD and are selling counterfeit goods.

On Saturday, police raided the inner city, and confiscated illicit cigarettes and counterfeit goods as part of operation Shanela.

Officers said people legally acquire buildings in the CBD and later lease them out to undocumented residents who use them for illegal activity.

Skin lightening creams and sexual performance enhancement pills are just some of the many products seized by police in the CBD.

Police also raided some stores where heaps of counterfeit goods were confiscated.

Police Minister Bheki Cele eluded that the next step is to find the people who left the buildings to people selling these goods.

"This operation is one of many across the city in the last month meant to clamp down on illegal operations at hotspots like the Johannesburg CBD, said Cele.

Cele added these operations will become more frequent.