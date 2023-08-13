KZN govt calls for more boots on the ground after Umlazi mass shooting

The KwaZulu-Natal government wants more police to be deployed in the manhunt for suspects who killed six people in Umlazi.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has called for more police officers to be deployed to assist in the manhunt for the suspects who killed six people in Umlazi.

On Friday, four suspects stormed into a house in the Durban township before shooting dead four people.

The suspects then proceeded to a nearby informal settlement and allegedly shot another three people inside a shack.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, and another is recovering in hospital.

READ: Police launch manhunt after 6 shot dead in Umlazi

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged police to beef up their operations and tackle the murders with urgency.

Police spokesperson Thando Biyela said police have been tasked to work with speed to ensure the suspects are arrested.

"Police investigations have confirmed that one of the suspects is currently on the run from police. He is wanted for another murder charge," Biyela said.



According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, "who was leading the other three", demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them.

Police believe the suspect had been implicated for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally. He allegedly thought one of the deceased had been in possession of his identity document.