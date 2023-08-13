One dead, 300 evacuated as blaze ravages 70 shacks in Port Shepstone, KZN

On Saturday night, Port Shepstone emergency teams received a call about multiple shacks on fire in Masinenge.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and almost 70 shacks have been gutted at the Masinenge informal settlement.

On Saturday night, Port Shepstone emergency teams received a call about multiple shacks on fire in the area.

Law enforcement and the fire department attended to the fire and evacuated over 300 people from the area.

It is understood that neighbouring districts offered support and resources to put out the aggressive blaze.

The province's cooperative governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said: "The department has noted that this is the second fire in that area in four weeks."

Mngadi said KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi has sent condolences to the family of the deceased.