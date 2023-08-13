Joburg street vendors battling to recover after CBD gas explosion

Last month, a methane gas explosion on the street destroyed a long stretch of road, leading to the closure of many streets that intersect with Lillian Ngoyi.

JOHANNESBURG - Street vendors selling goods along Lillian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD said the explosion that rocked the inner city continued to impact their livelihoods.

While it has been declared safe, and things have returned to normal somewhat, it's not business as usual for many vendors.

Three weeks after the fatal blast, street vendors sit and hope there will be enough customers in a day to make money to pay for the storage of their goods.

A vendor who sells plates of food on the road said since she reopened two weeks ago, business has been extremely slow.

She said she starts operating at seven in the morning but barely makes enough by the time she closes.

“You see I’m sitting here now? Maybe I’ll only sell one plate today. Tomorrow, I have to come back again," she said.

Lillian Ngoyi road has been closed off with fencing to ensure people have no access to the damaged area.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers can be seen patrolling the area.