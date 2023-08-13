Hippo kills SANParks manager in Kruger National Park

A South African National Parks (SANParks) senior manager had been camping in the Kruger National Park when he was attacked by a hippopotamus.

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that one of its senior managers has been killed in a hippopotamus attack at the Kruger National Park.

The attack happened on Saturday while the employee had been camping in the park, SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said.

"He was very instrumental in the arrest of many poachers that are now behind bars. We pass our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time," Phaahla said.

He explained that details surrounding the attack are not yet clear, but an investigation is underway.