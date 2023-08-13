Heavy delays on N3 as truck carrying ash overturns

A truck carrying ash has overturned, causing heavy traffic delays on the N3 south in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A truck crash on the N3 south in Johannesburg was causing heavy delays on Sunday.

The truck, carrying ash, crashed on the highway between the Gillooly and the Geldenhuys interchanges, before the Van Buuren Road exit.

Ekurhuleni police said the truck crashed and overturned on Sunday morning and spilled its load of ash on the surface of the major highway.

The driver was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital.

EMPD's Deliwe Ndlovu said three lanes are affected.

"Motorists are advised to approach the scene with caution. The EMPD and emergency services are on scene monitoring the situation," she said.

Ndlovu advised motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion on the roads.