GOOD party wants urgent CT council meeting on violent taxi strike

CAPE TOWN - The GOOD party has called on the City of Cape Town Speaker to call a special urgent meeting to discuss the recent violent taxi stay away.

The party said it cannot be business as usual after lives were lost, properties damaged, and livelihoods negatively impacted.

GOOD said the impact of the taxi strike could not be overlooked just because poor communities were affected the most.

It said the reasons that led to the taxi unrest must be thoroughly investigated.

Spokesperson Jonathan Cupido said there were contradictions in the responses from both the city and taxi association Santaco.

"It was clear that the taxi operators felt victimised by the leadership of the city and JP smith. They believe their operations were being unfairly targeted by vindictive policing operations," said Cupido.

"We join the city in celebrating the end of the violent stay-away but unfortunately we can't just forgive and forget."

Cupido added that the city's leadership must provide details on whether vehicles were impounded under the National Land Transport Act or under the City's law by-laws.

Meanwhile, a centre for child abuse and gender-based violence victims in Helderberg said the recent taxi unrest affected its services badly.

Patch's branded vehicle was torched and staff intimidated while en route to help victims of domestic violence and abused children in the area.

The organisation said the vehicle was recently bought through a fund-raising initiative to assist in its social-based programmes.

According to the organisation's manager Ada Buys, it will take a few years to raise funds and get another vehicle.

"We have to do fund-raising for all our items and while it's a loss for us to lose a vehicle it's because we fund-raise for everything that we have. It's not as if we get a car and if a car breaks or it gets burnt out then tomorrow we have a new one."