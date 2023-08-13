Extortion and construction mafia still a problem in WC social housing projects

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's infrastructure and human settlements department said the scourge of extortion and construction mafia is still a major problem in the province.

This after it presented its 2022 and 2023 performance to the provincial standing committee this week.

It said several social housing projects in the province were threatened by extortion and the so-called construction mafia.

This also manifested itself in the illegal occupation of land.

"However, as a provincial government that is committed to delivering the best possible housing opportunities and services, we have set up mechanisms to mitigate and empower our local governments," said MEC Tertius Simmers.

