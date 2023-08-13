CoCT pulls out of Boesak-led gathering to address recent CT taxi violence

The Mother City was rocked by violent attacks, which saw five people killed and dozens of vehicles stoned and torched, during the taxi strike.

CAPE TOWN - Over 100 people gathered at Woodlands Anglican Church in Cape Town on Sunday ahead of Dr Allan Boesak’s address over the recent taxi violence in the city.

The event is organised by the Cape Crisis Committee and the Cape Youth Collective.

The City of Cape Town was invited to the gathering, but pulled out at the last minute.

The strike has since been called off.

Boesak is a struggle activist and former member of the United Democratic front and ANC.