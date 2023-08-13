City employee shot during 'hijacking' in Tshwane

A City of Tshwane employee has been shot during a hijacking on his way home from work.

JOHANNESBURG - A City of Tshwane employee has been shot and wounded during a hijacking incident after attending to a water outage in the city.

The City says the incident happened in Montana on Saturday night as the employee was heading back home.

It is understood the employee and his team had been intimidated by a group of men, who ordered them to stop working.

The City has accused South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) of being responsible for the attack, saying it's part of its plan to bully the City into increasing wages.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the incident is deplorable.

"We plead with law enforcement to find the suspects, lock them up and throw the keys away. We will not cower in the face of intimidation by thugs," Bokaba said.

He said if the perpetrators are found to be City employees they will be "booted out".