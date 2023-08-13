Bodies of 3 workers to be identified after Tshwane trench collapse

On Friday, a group of six men, contracted by the City of Tshwane, were repairing a sewer line when the trench walls caved in on them, killing three of the workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of three men found in a collapsed trench at Capital Park, west of Pretoria, are still being identified.

Three of the contractors managed to find a way out while three others died.

The bodies of the three remaining men were recovered by Emergency Medical Services and other rescue teams.

Tshwane EMS said the deceased were aged 20 to 30.

One of the survivors was admitted to hospital but has since been discharged.

The three survivors would be given mental support by their employers, Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said.

Mabaso urged all contract workers to take extreme caution when working in deep trenches or underground.