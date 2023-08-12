Tourism industry's taken a knock following taxi strike - CT Tourism CEO Duminy

The tourism sector said many businesses were affected as some international visitors cancelled their vacations.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism said South Africa's international reputation has suffered as a result of the recent taxi unrest.

This comes after a weeklong minibus taxi stay-away following a dispute between the City of Cape Town and Santaco over the impoundment of taxis.

Five people died in violent protests linked to the strike, while buses, trucks, vehicles, and other infrastructure were damaged.

The tourism sector said many businesses were affected as some international visitors cancelled their vacations.

READ MORE:

Cape Town Tourism said it's still trying to pick up the pieces and assess the cost of the damage.

"The destination reputation has taken a bit of a knock. If you can see the travel advisory from the United States, United Kingdom and the Netherlands and the big concerns around this will always be the opportunity cost lost for any traveler for those markets or any other markets," said Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy.