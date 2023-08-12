Police rubbish claims by Thabo Bester that items worth R30m have gone missing

On Tuesday, Bester's lawyer told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that items to the value of R30 million were stolen from him when he was deported from Tanzania to South Africa in April.

JOHANNESBURG - National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has dismissed claims that possessions belonging to convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester went missing after they were confiscated.

Masemola addressed the killer's allegations during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD where illicit cigarettes and counterfeit goods were siezed.

The commissioner said police only took two phones and a laptop from Bester on the day he landed.

Masemola said none of the officers found cash on him.

"We are aware that the Tanzanian police told the delegation that went to Tanzania that Bester did pay a lawyer in Tanzania with watches," said Masemola.

"We don't know how many, but he paid the lawyer with watches so how then would he pay with watches instead of using cash."