Police launch manhunt after 6 shot dead in Umlazi

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt after six people were killed and another injured in uMlazi on Friday night.

Gunmen stormed into a house just before midnight, and opened fire at four people, fatally shooting them, police said on Saturday.

The suspects proceeded to a nearby house where they shot at three other people - two of whom died on the scene, while the other was rushed to hospital.

Police said it's understood one of the suspects demanded his Identity Document (ID) from one of the victims before shooting them.

"It is believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally, and reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased was in possession of his identity document," said police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

"Three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources has been activated in search of the suspects."