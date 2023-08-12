One dead in Joburg house fire

Joburg emergency services responded to the fire in Turfontein on Saturday afternoon while multiple persons were still trapped inside.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died after a house caught fire in Turfontein, south of Joburg.

Joburg emergency services responded to the fire on Saturday afternoon while multiple persons were still trapped inside.

READ: Diepsloot fire displaces at least 20

Firefighters arrived on scene and immediately evacuated the house.

But one women succumbed to smoke inhalation and died on scene.

"There were no other injuries that were reported due to this fire incident and at this stage the cause of the fire is still the subject of an investigation," said Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.