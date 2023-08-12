Mkhwebane: Section 194 process a 'travesty of justice riddled with illegalities'

Mkhwebane took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday following the Section 194 inquiry committee's submission of a draft report recommending that she be removed from office.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the Section 194 report into her fitness to hold office is "illegal".

The committee submitted the draft report on Friday recommending that she be removed from office.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) later on Friday, Mkhwebane said the report was adopted before she was given time to respond to the allegations against her.

She further questioned its validity, adding that its adoption happened while she was undergoing a process to find a new legal team following the withdrawal of her legal representatives.

The recusal issue of committee chair, Richard Dyantyi was also brought up in the tweet statement, with Mkhwebane calling the process "fatally flawed".

She called it impossible that the committee could find her "guilty" of charges related to the Reserve Bank, Vrede and Human Resources matters "when I have not led any oral evidence on those topics."

Mkhwebane referred to the impeachment inquiry process as a "travesty of justice riddled with illegalities".