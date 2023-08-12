IFP on Zuma remission: Decision 'tempers justice with mercy', eases unrest fears

The party has, however, called for further investigations into the original decision by former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is calling for further investigations into the original decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole.

Former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser took the decision to release Zuma on medical parole just two months into his 15-month contempt sentence, despite the Medical Parole Advisory Parole Board recommending against it.

His decision has since been found to have been unlawful by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

And after the Constitutional Court last month dismissed a bid to overturn those findings, Zuma on Friday returned to prison briefly before being released again under a new special remission programme.

The IFP has welcomed the decision to grant Jacob Zuma a special remission, saying it tempers justice with mercy.

However, the party says it doesn’t take away from the SCA’s findings that Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional, and that further investigation thereof is needed.

The IFP’s also welcomed the decision to grant Zuma a special remission in that it “closes the door” on more potential unrest, like that seen after his initial incarceration in July 2021.

But insists “it should not be considered a precedent” and that “lawlessness and violence, or the threat of violence must never outweigh the need for justice, accountability, and consequences for one’s actions”.