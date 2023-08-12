EFF threatens to challenge inquiry report recommending Mkhwebane's ousting

The Parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Friday adopted its draft report, which finds her guilty of misconduct and incompetence, which the EFF has called 'hurried' and 'frivolous'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has not ruled out legally challenging the Section 194 committee’s draft report recommending Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from office.

The Parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Friday adopted its draft report, which finds her guilty of misconduct and incompetence.

But the EFF has come to Mkhwebane’s defence, calling the draft report “hurried” and “frivolous”.

The report was adopted after lengthy consideration and almost a year of hearings.

It came in two parts and focused on charges related to Mkhwebane’s investigations into matters like BOSASA and the so-called SARS rogue unit.

EFF Member of Parliament (MP), Omphile Maotwe said Mkhwebane had no legal representation, and the party had been left no choice but to challenge the report.

"If you continue in the manner you are continuing you are going to leave us no option as the EFF but to take the matter on review," said Maotwe.

But the African National Congress’s Boyce Maneli said there was indeed basis for her impeachment.

"The matters of misconduct and incompetence are sustained, which would have been the basis of her removal therefore the removal is recommended."

Mkhwebane will now be given a final opportunity to respond in writing to the draft report by 21 August for the committee’s further consideration.

The committee will then adopt a final report for tabling in the National Assembly.