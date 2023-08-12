CT tourism sector picks up the pieces after CT taxi strike ends

According to the tourism sector, many businesses were affected and some international visitors cancelled their vacations.

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has called on the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to obey the law and respect others.

De Lille said the recent devastation and acts of violence during a taxi strike in Cape Town must never be repeated.

According to the tourism sector, many businesses were affected and some international visitors cancelled their vacations.

READ: Cape Town saw spike in crime since taxi strike started - Cele

One British tourist was killed during the violence, his death making headlines on top news channels in the UK.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral member for economic growth James Vos said every effort is being made to pick up the pieces.

READ: Taxis return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stay away

"I'm engaging with the City's business partners in multiple affected industries to stay abreast of what is needed and how assistance can be provided," said Vos.

"What we don't want to see is any further harm to our economy. My team and I work around the clock to positively position Cape Town as a viable place for businesses and grow."