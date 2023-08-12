City of Jhb shuts down water supply to Leeuwkop Prison for almost R10m debt

According to the City, its current debtor’s book is sitting close to R47 billion, for rates and taxes, sewer, electricity and water, which it has called "unsustainable".

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has shut down water supply to the Leeuwkop Prison in the north of the city.

The correctional centre was disconnected on Friday as it owes the City almost R10 million in unpaid utility bills.

The City is on a credit control drive to clamp down on non-paying customers including businesses and government departments who owe the city large amounts of money.

City manager Floyd Brink led the drive to pursue customers who have not settled their city bills for years.

In Roodepoort, a glass-making business that owes about R6,4 million in outstanding water and electricity fees was also cut off on Friday.

The owner was arrested for alleged illegal connections.

This is as the city's water and power utilities have been facing rampant vandalism and theft, which is costing millions of rand to repair.

Earlier this year, Joburg City Power had to deploy additional security to its substations because of rising cable theft.

