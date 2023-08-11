Zuma back in Nkandla after being granted a remission of sentence

The Department of Correctional Services decided he won’t return to jail on Friday after being granted a remission of sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to his Nkandla home.

This after being processed and released from the Escort Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

Minister Ronald Lamola cited that Zuma was benefitting from a remission programme that kickstarted on Friday to alleviate crowding in prisons.

He said thousands of other inmates were set to benefit from the same programme, with Zuma being the first.

While the former president has yet to be seen, his motorcade h, however, has arrived at the compound.

It arrived from the Escourt direction and slowly drove inside the Kwadakuhuse homestead of the former president.

It was five cars with blue lights, with the lead car marked ‘Presidential Protection Services Republic of South Africa.’

Although Zuma supporters were expected to be here in their numbers, the area remains very quiet outside the Zuma home.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence and will not return to prison