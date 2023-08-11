Western Cape Mobility MEC Mackenzie relieved to see taxis return to work

Taxi council Santaco, called off its stay-away on Thursday night, following a series of meetings and discussions involving taxi operators, the City of Cape Town, and provincial and national government.

CAPE TOWN – Taxis are back on Western Cape roads on Friday morning following eight days of chaos, violence, with thousands of commuters having been left stranded.

Taxi council Santaco, called off its stay-away on Thursday night, following a series of meetings and discussions involving taxi operators, the City of Cape Town, and provincial and national government.

All parties are now expected to work towards releasing minibus taxis that were wrongfully impounded.

"Our taxis are back on the road because last [Thursday] night when we got the message, I liaised with our operators...We are satisfied,” said the chairperson of the Kensington and Factreton Taxi Association, Linda Roman.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said he is relieved.

"It is a great relief to see all the taxis are getting back to work, people are getting back to work, children are getting back to school...we can rebuild our communities and get back to work."

READ MORE: