WC Premier Winde relieved taxi strike over

Taxis are back on the road again on Friday after a week-long strike marred by violence and intimidation.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he was relieved that the minibus taxi strike has ended.

SANTACO has called off its #TaxiStrike with immediate effect ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2023

Winde has called on all parties to commit themselves to the minibus taxi task team and resolve all matters there.

He said that Western Cape citizens and commuters should always come first and should never be left on the side of the roads again.

The premier added that he was still angry about the violence linked to the taxi industry strike.

"The five people who lost their lives, the vehicles, the infrastructure, the burning, the real damage that was done to persons as well as to infrastructure is just unbelievable and cannot be tolerated."