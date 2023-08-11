WC Premier Winde relieved taxi strike over
Taxis are back on the road again on Friday after a week-long strike marred by violence and intimidation.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he was relieved that the minibus taxi strike has ended.
BREAKING' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2023
SANTACO has called off its #TaxiStrike with immediate effect
Winde has called on all parties to commit themselves to the minibus taxi task team and resolve all matters there.
He said that Western Cape citizens and commuters should always come first and should never be left on the side of the roads again.
The premier added that he was still angry about the violence linked to the taxi industry strike.
"The five people who lost their lives, the vehicles, the infrastructure, the burning, the real damage that was done to persons as well as to infrastructure is just unbelievable and cannot be tolerated."
Santaco has also conveyed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the #TaxiStrike and says it sympathies with everyone who was negatively affected by events of the past few days' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2023