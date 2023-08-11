State set to call new witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The witness will be the eighth to take the stand in the rebooted trial of the soccer player’s 2014 murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to call a new witness as proceedings gain momentum.

This is after Tumelo Madlala wrapped up his testimony on Thursday.

Madlala was one of the people in the footballer's circle of friends who were there the night he was shot in an apparent robbery in 2014.

READ MORE:

The State’s latest witness will be the eighth to take the stand since the new trial restarted almost a month ago.

The State has refused to play open cards with its witnesses, making it difficult to predict what is coming next.

So far, the court has heard first-hand accounts from three of Meyiwa’s friends and two neighbours.

They all appeared to corroborate claims that the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in a scuffle with the alleged intruders.

But the court has also heard damning expert testimony from cellphone experts, possibly linking Kelly Khumalo to one of the men accused of killing her then-boyfriend.

Five men are on trial for the murder.