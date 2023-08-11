Section 194 inquiry members nod to recommendation to oust Mkhwebane

The inquiry met on Friday to consider its draft report detailing charges against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. She's found guilty of incompetence and misconduct.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Section 194 inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office are in support of a recommendation for her removal.

"I do think that at this point the committee can go forward and recommend to the National Assembly that the Public Protector be removed from office," said Democratic Alliance's member of Parliament Dr Annelie Lotriet.

"I will want to join my colleagues that we recommend for the removal with a view that we are still going to from the PP’s reaction," said the African National Congress's Doris Dlakude.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters has rejected the report, accusing the inquiry of committing “procedural own goals” and has not ruled out legal action.

