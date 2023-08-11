Section 194 committee prepares to finalise Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry report

The suspended public protector could soon know her fate after the committee's Friday morning meeting, where it's expected to consider and adopt its draft report, which found her guilty of incompetence and misconduct on some charges.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could soon know her fate, as the inquiry into her fitness to hold office prepares to finalise its report on Friday.

The Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office is set to meet to consider and adopt its draft report, which found her guilty of incompetence and misconduct on some charges.

The committee meets after about two weeks, where members went through evidence from reports into investigations like the CR17 banks statements and South African Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit.

READ MORE:

Friday's meeting of the inquiry will give the clearest indication of Mkhwebane's fate and what the majority of members of the committee will recommend to the National Assembly (NA).

Members from the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) agreed with evidence that pointed to Mkhwebane's incompetence in investigations into President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 bank statements and Bosasa reports.

Once the committee considers and adopts the report with its findings, it will be sent to Mkhwebane to give her time to respond.

But this won't happen without any opposition, with parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the United Democratic Movement (UDM), and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) expected to side with Mkhwebane and reject any guilty finding.